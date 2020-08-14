Bayern hand Barcelona a Champions League trouncing for history

There is nothing left to say when your team gives a club like Barcelona a 2:8 trouncing. The only thing you can do is stand up and applaud.
Once for each goal, if you like.
1:0 – 4′ Thomas Müller (assist: Robert Lewandowski)
2:1 – 22′ Ivan Perišić (assist: Serge Gnabry)
3:1 – 28′ Serge Gnabry (assist: Leon Goretzka)
4:1 – 31′ Thomas Müller (assist: Joshua Kimmich)
5:2 – 63′ Joshua Kimmich (assist: Alphonso Davies)
6:2 – 82′ Robert Lewandowski (assist: Philippe Coutinho)
7:2 – 85′ Philippe Coutinho (assist: Thomas Müller)
8:2 – 89′ Philippe Coutinho (assist: Lucas Hernández)
Go on. Have a beer. But don’t forget, it’s not over yet. A semifinal awaits.
Until then, Mia san Mia.
This will be nasty for Bayern…for me, Lyon look like a more strong positive version of Athletico de Madrid from the past…Hope Hansi takes this seriously!!!